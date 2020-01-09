UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Confirms Negotiator To Sign Trade Deal In US Next Week

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 01:14 PM

China confirms negotiator to sign trade deal in US next week

China announced Thursday that Vice Premier Liu He will travel to Washington next week to sign the "Phase One" deal with the United States aimed at de-escalating the trade war between the world's two biggest economies

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :China announced Thursday that Vice Premier Liu He will travel to Washington next week to sign the "Phase One" deal with the United States aimed at de-escalating the trade war between the world's two biggest economies.

Liu, China's top negotiator in the trade conflict, will be in the US capital from Monday to Wednesday, the commerce ministry said.

US President Donald Trump had announced last week that the two countries would sign the mini deal on January 15, but Beijing had yet to confirm the trip.

"At the invitation of the US, Liu He will be leading a delegation to Washington from January 13 to January 15 to sign the Phase One deal," commerce ministry spokesman Gao Feng said at a weekly press briefing.

"Both parties are in close communication regarding the detailed arrangement of the signing," Gao said, without providing more details.

US and Chinese officials have said the agreement includes protections for intellectual property, food and farm goods, financial services and foreign exchange, and a provision for dispute resolution.

Trump has also reduced or cancelled some tariffs.

Related Topics

Resolution World Exchange China Washington Trump Beijing Gao United States January Commerce From Agreement Top Mini

Recent Stories

PM to launch “Hunarmand program” for youth

4 minutes ago

4 POs,16 drug peddlers held in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago

COMSATS strengthens cooperation with UNESCO

2 minutes ago

China's Top Trade Negotiator to Visit US Jan 13-15 ..

2 minutes ago

NAB summons for Feb 3 Rana Sana Ullah in assets be ..

29 minutes ago

Top diplomats of S. Korea, U.S. to hold talks in S ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.