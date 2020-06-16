UrduPoint.com
China Confirms Serious Physical Clashes With India On Ladakh Border - State Media

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 03:11 PM

The Chinese Foreign Ministry has confirmed that "serious physical clashes" took place on the border with India on Monday, Chinese state press reported on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) The Chinese Foreign Ministry has confirmed that "serious physical clashes" took place on the border with India on Monday, Chinese state press reported on Tuesday.

The Indian army said in a statement earlier on Tuesday that one officer and two soldiers from India were killed during clashes on the border with China in the Ladakh region on Monday.

According to the post on Twitter from the state-owned Global Times, the Chinese Foreign Ministry accused Indian troops of seriously violating the consensus between the two countries by illegally crossing the border twice and carrying out provocative attacks.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said the provocations from Indian troops led to the serious physical clashes, when responding to a question about the reports of three Indian soldiers being killed in the skirmish, according to the Global Times.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry did not offer details of casualties among Chinese military personnel during the incident.

Tensions at the border between China and India flared up in recent weeks as soldiers from both sides engaged in tense standoffs. The Chinese Foreign Ministry said last week that both sides agreed to deescalate by withdrawing their troops.

