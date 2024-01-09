Open Menu

China Congratulates Bangladesh Ruling Party On 'successful' Election

Faizan Hashmi Published January 09, 2024 | 04:30 PM

China congratulates Bangladesh ruling party on 'successful' election

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) China on Tuesday congratulated Bangladesh's ruling party for its victory in recent elections, after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina secured a fifth term.

"China congratulates Bangladesh on successfully holding its national election as scheduled and congratulates the Awami League on winning the election," foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a regular briefing.

China "firmly supports Bangladesh in advancing all post-election political agenda items in accordance with the law", Mao said.

Beijing was also willing to work with the Bangladeshi government "to further carry forward our traditional friendship on the basis of mutual respect, equality, common benefit, and non-interference in each other's internal affairs", she added.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Bangladesh China Mao Beijing All Government

Recent Stories

Franchises hope high for broadcasting rights for ..

Franchises hope high for broadcasting rights for PSL 9

59 minutes ago
 Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi formally charged in Toshak ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi formally charged in Toshakhana case

2 hours ago
 No relief in load shedding as electricity shortfal ..

No relief in load shedding as electricity shortfall surpasses 4,000-megawatt mar ..

2 hours ago
 Big relief for Sharifs as NAB shuts down investiga ..

Big relief for Sharifs as NAB shuts down investigation into Sharif Trust Case

3 hours ago
 Pakistan to host 2-day global health security summ ..

Pakistan to host 2-day global health security summit commencing in Islamabad tom ..

4 hours ago
 Imran Khan arrested in GHQ attack case

Imran Khan arrested in GHQ attack case

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 January 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 January 2024

8 hours ago
 Inter-regional volleyball championship concludes

Inter-regional volleyball championship concludes

17 hours ago
 Lula fetes democracy a year after Brazil capital r ..

Lula fetes democracy a year after Brazil capital riots

17 hours ago
 Mushaal blasts Modi govt for subjecting Kashmiris ..

Mushaal blasts Modi govt for subjecting Kashmiris to collective punishment like ..

17 hours ago
 Jan welcomes SC decision

Jan welcomes SC decision

17 hours ago

More Stories From World