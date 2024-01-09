China congratulates Bangladesh ruling party on 'successful' election

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) China on Tuesday congratulated Bangladesh's ruling party for its victory in recent elections, after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina secured a fifth term.

"China congratulates Bangladesh on successfully holding its national election as scheduled and congratulates the Awami League on winning the election," foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a regular briefing.

China "firmly supports Bangladesh in advancing all post-election political agenda items in accordance with the law", Mao said.

Beijing was also willing to work with the Bangladeshi government "to further carry forward our traditional friendship on the basis of mutual respect, equality, common benefit, and non-interference in each other's internal affairs", she added.