China Congratulates Biden on Winning US Presidential Race - Foreign Ministry

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) China has congratulated Democrat Joe Biden and his running mate, Kamala Harris, on winning the US presidential race, the Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"We are watching the reaction of the country itself and the international community to the US presidential election. We respect the choice of the American people and congratulate Mr. Biden and Mrs. Harris," spokesman Wang Wenbin told a briefing.

Although the official results of the November 3 election are yet to be declared, projections of major US media showed this past Saturday that Biden had collected the necessary amount of electoral votes to claim victory, which he eventually did. Incumbent Donald Trump has not conceded defeat, citing voter fraud and vowing to assert his claim to victory in court.

Most of world leaders, nevertheless, have already congratulated the Democratic candidate.