China congratulates Dahal on becoming new Nepali PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) :Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson on Monday congratulated Pushpa Kamal Dahal on his appointment as the new Prime Minister of Nepal.

We have noted the smooth and successful general elections in Nepal. We congratulate Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda on his appointment as the new Prime Minister of Nepal, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Mao Ning said during her regular briefing held here.

Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Center) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal was sworn in as the new Nepali prime minister on Monday.

The spokesperson said that the Chinese side believed that with the concerted efforts of the Nepalese government and people and through the consultation and coordination of various political parties and political forces, Nepal would enjoy continued stability and socioeconomic development.

As Nepal's traditional friend and neighbor, China deeply values its relations with Nepal, she said.

We stand ready to work with the new Nepalese government to expand and deepen friendly exchange and cooperation across the board, pursue high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, inject new impetus into our strategic cooperative partnership featuring ever-lasting friendship for development and prosperity and deliver more benefits for our two peoples, she added.

The former Maoist leader Pushpa Kamal Dahal was appointed Nepal's new prime minister for a third time on December 25, with the backing of 169 members of the parliament.