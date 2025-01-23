China Congratulates New Gwadar International Airport On Official Operation
Sumaira FH Published January 23, 2025 | 08:41 PM
China on Thursday congratulated the New Gwadar International Airport on its official operation and termed it a key facility for Gwadar Port to become a regional connectivity hub, and important symbol of further deepening of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) construction
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) China on Thursday congratulated the New Gwadar International Airport on its official operation and termed it a key facility for Gwadar Port to become a regional connectivity hub, and important symbol of further deepening of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) construction.
To a question asked by APP regarding official opening of New Gwadar International Airport, the spokesperson's office of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, "We believe that the operation of the new Gwadar airport will significantly enhance the external connectivity of the Gwadar region, promote the integrated development of ports, aviation, and trade, and bring more development opportunities to the western region of Pakistan."
China is willing to work with Pakistan to adhere to the goals of high standards, sustainability, and benefiting people's livelihoods, and jointly build an upgraded version of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor to assist in the economic and social development of China and Pakistan, as well as regional prosperity, the spokesperson's office added.
It may be mentioned here that the New Gwadar International Airport, built and funded by China as a grant, officially commenced operation on Monday.
The Chinese Embassy in Islamabad in its comment posted on social media platform X said, "The Gwadar New Int'l Airport, Chinese aided project, welcomes its first commercial flight PA-503 today.
As a shining example of China-Pakistan friendship, it can accommodate the largest civil aircraft, and will pave the way for Gwadar to become a regional business hub."
The new airport is a 4F-grade state-of-the-art facility built to handle the largest civil aircraft. Its 3,658-meter-long, 75-meter-wide runway, with a specialized foundation, sets a benchmark in engineering standards.
Addressing previous connectivity challenges, the airport will enable modern airlines to serve Gwadar, enhancing regional economic growth and positioning Gwadar as a transshipment hub linked to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).
Launched in 2013, the CPEC, a flagship project of the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative, is a corridor linking the Gwadar Port in Southwest Pakistan's Balochistan province with Kashgar in Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.
On October 14, 2024 Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif jointly attended the completion ceremony of the new Gwadar International Airport Project at the Prime Minister's Office.
Recent Stories
Emirates Health Services unveils 13 pioneering projects at 2025 Arab Health
Alef Group surpasses AED2.4 billion in sales during 2024
Saif bin Zayed meets Secretary-General of Arab Interior Ministers Council
Pakistan, Azerbaijan for enhancing trade, energy, cultural ties
Hoax dacoity call leads to swift action by ICT Police
Kohyar Domki praises completion of tendering process for 763 development schemes
Global Sultan bin Sulayem highlights vision for developing resilient, sustainabl ..
Sharjah Literature Festival concludes inaugural edition
PPP always struggle for labourers, workers: Bilawal
Jewels of Emirates Show 2025 kicks off January 29 with 160 exhibitors
China congratulates New Gwadar International Airport on official operation
Conservation efforts underway at Shalimar Gardens by WCLA
More Stories From World
-
China congratulates New Gwadar International Airport on official operation4 minutes ago
-
Gabon announces presidential election to end military rule55 minutes ago
-
Keys shocks Swiatek to set up Sabalenka Australian Open final55 minutes ago
-
Keys shocks Swiatek to set up Sabalenka Australian Open final2 hours ago
-
Tennis: Australian Open results - collated2 hours ago
-
Advancing M23 fighters in DR Congo aided by Rwanda backing, army weakness2 hours ago
-
PSG comeback floors Man City as Arsenal near Champions League last 162 hours ago
-
PSG finally click and fire warning shot to European rivals3 hours ago
-
Indonesia landslide death toll rises to 22 as search paused3 hours ago
-
ICC prosecutor seeks arrest of Taliban leaders over persecution of women3 hours ago
-
UK probes Apple, Google competitiveness over mobiles3 hours ago
-
Man City step up rebuild with signing of Marmoush for £59 million3 hours ago