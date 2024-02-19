Open Menu

China Congratulates Pakistan For Holding General Elections Smoothly

Umer Jamshaid Published February 19, 2024 | 03:00 PM

China congratulates Pakistan for holding general elections smoothly

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson on Monday congratulated Pakistan for holding general elections of the national and provincial assemblies in a steady and smooth manner and hoped that the political parties in Pakistan could work together to form a new government after the polls.

“We noted that general elections in Pakistan were held in a generally steady and smooth manner, and we offer our congratulations,” Mao Ning said during her regular briefing which resumed here after a 10-day pause in the wake of the Chinese New Year and Spring Festival holidays.

“As a close and friendly neighbour, China fully respects the choices of Pakistani people and sincerely hopes that relevant parties of Pakistan will work together to uphold the political solidarity and social stability after the elections,” she added.

The spokesperson said that China and Pakistan were all-weather strategic cooperative partners and China hoped to work with Pakistan to build on the traditional friendship, deepen practical cooperation in various areas and accelerate the building of an even closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future in the new era for the benefit of the peoples of the two countries.

In response to a question about the delay in forming a government, she said that the Chinese side noted that the Pakistan election was generally steady and smooth and China respected the choice of Pakistani people.

“As to the situation you mentioned, we believe the relevant parties in Pakistan can stick to solidarity and work together to solve relevant issues,” she added.

It may be mentioned here that general elections of the national assembly and the provincial assemblies were held in Pakistan on February 8. After the announcement of the results, the political parties are now working on forming a government.

APP/asg

Related Topics

Election Pakistan National Assembly China Holidays Mao February May Government

Recent Stories

IMF demands more transparency about PSDP projects ..

IMF demands more transparency about PSDP projects  

47 minutes ago
 PSL 9: Lahore Qalandars to lock horns with Quetta ..

PSL 9: Lahore Qalandars to lock horns with Quetta Gladiators today

1 hour ago
 Pak-Army, Saudi Royal Forces conduct joint militar ..

Pak-Army, Saudi Royal Forces conduct joint military exercise

2 hours ago
 Missing Baloch Students Case: IHC expresses dismay ..

Missing Baloch Students Case: IHC expresses dismay over absence of caretaker PM

3 hours ago
 SC puts off hearing on plea against Feb 8 general ..

SC puts off hearing on plea against Feb 8 general elections due to non-appearanc ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 February 2024

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 February 2024

6 hours ago
 PSL 9: Multan Sultans give186-run target to Karach ..

PSL 9: Multan Sultans give186-run target to Karachi Kings

19 hours ago
 PSL 9: Quetta Gladiators defeat Peshawar Zalmi by ..

PSL 9: Quetta Gladiators defeat Peshawar Zalmi by 16 runs

1 day ago
 PSL 2024 Match 02 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Peshawar Z ..

PSL 2024 Match 02 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who ..

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 February 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 February 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From World