China congratulates Pakistan for holding general elections smoothly

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson on Monday congratulated Pakistan for holding general elections of the national and provincial assemblies in a steady and smooth manner and hoped that the political parties in Pakistan could work together to form a new government after the polls.

“We noted that general elections in Pakistan were held in a generally steady and smooth manner, and we offer our congratulations,” Mao Ning said during her regular briefing which resumed here after a 10-day pause in the wake of the Chinese New Year and Spring Festival holidays.

“As a close and friendly neighbour, China fully respects the choices of Pakistani people and sincerely hopes that relevant parties of Pakistan will work together to uphold the political solidarity and social stability after the elections,” she added.

The spokesperson said that China and Pakistan were all-weather strategic cooperative partners and China hoped to work with Pakistan to build on the traditional friendship, deepen practical cooperation in various areas and accelerate the building of an even closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future in the new era for the benefit of the peoples of the two countries.

In response to a question about the delay in forming a government, she said that the Chinese side noted that the Pakistan election was generally steady and smooth and China respected the choice of Pakistani people.

“As to the situation you mentioned, we believe the relevant parties in Pakistan can stick to solidarity and work together to solve relevant issues,” she added.

It may be mentioned here that general elections of the national assembly and the provincial assemblies were held in Pakistan on February 8. After the announcement of the results, the political parties are now working on forming a government.

APP/asg