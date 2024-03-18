Open Menu

China Congratulates Putin On Election Victory

Umer Jamshaid Published March 18, 2024 | 12:50 PM

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) Key Russian ally China on Monday congratulated President Vladimir Putin on his election victory.

"China expresses its congratulations on this," foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian said when asked about the vote at a regular press conference.

"China and Russia are each other's largest neighbours and comprehensive strategic cooperative partners in the new era," he added.

With 99 percent of polling stations having submitted results, Putin had secured 87.33 percent of all votes cast, official election data showed Monday, according to state news agency RIA.

It is a record victory in a presidential election where he faced no genuine competition.

"We firmly believe that under the strategic guidance of President Xi Jinping and President Putin, China-Russia relations will continue to move forward," Lin said, noting that this year marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the countries.

"The two heads of state will continue to maintain close exchanges, lead the two countries to continue to uphold longstanding good-neighbourly friendship, deepen comprehensive strategic coordination, and promote the continuous development of China-Russia relations in the new era," Lin said.

