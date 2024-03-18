China Congratulates Putin On Election Victory
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 18, 2024 | 01:40 PM
Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) Key Russian ally China on Monday congratulated President Vladimir Putin on his election victory.
With 99 percent of polling stations having submitted results, Putin had secured 87.33 percent of all votes cast, official election data showed Monday, according to state news agency RIA.
"China expresses its congratulations on this," foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian said when asked about the poll at a regular press conference.
"China and Russia are each other's largest neighbours and comprehensive strategic cooperative partners in the new era," he added.
It was a record victory for Putin in a presidential election where he faced no genuine competition.
"We firmly believe that under the strategic guidance of President Xi Jinping and President Putin, China-Russia relations will continue to move forward," Lin said, noting that this year marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the countries.
Putin on Monday heaped praise on Beijing, saying he was "sure that in the coming years we will only strengthen and build up our relations and achieve common successes for the benefit of the Chinese and Russian peoples", Russian state news agency TASS reported.
"The most important thing is the coincidence of state interests. This creates a very good tone for solving common problems in the field of international relations," Putin was reported as saying.
"The structure of China's economy is changing towards innovation," he added.
"We face exactly the same tasks in Russia."
Once socialist allies, China and Russia endured a tempestuous relationship during the later decades of the last century, but have drawn closer of late as their burgeoning friendship has come to represent a bulwark against the US-led West.
The close ties have deepened even as Russia's brutal invasion of Ukraine has roiled Moscow's relations with Western nations, and China has pointedly refused to condemn its ally's attack on its European neighbour.
Western countries have argued that China's equivocation has given Putin much-needed political and diplomatic cover to wage an unprovoked war of aggression on Kyiv.
China's foreign ministry did not immediately confirm whether President Xi Jinping, who has previously called Putin his "best friend", had personally congratulated the Russian leader.
Both leaders have previously hailed the strength of their friendship, having both reshaped their respective countries in their own images during protracted tenures at the helm.
Xi last October welcomed his "dear friend" Putin to Beijing, where the Russian president was the guest of honour at a multilateral summit.
The Chinese leader said that "political mutual trust between the two countries is continuously deepening", hailing their "close and effective strategic coordination".
Xi noted that he had met with Putin 42 times in the past decade, saying they had "developed a good working relationship and a deep friendship".
Recent Stories
Terrorist Commander Sehra among eight others killed in N Waziristan
The Return of RENOvator: OPPO Unveils Reno11 Series with Fawad Khan
Punjab Assembly session summoned today
11th death anniversary of 1965 War Hero MM Alam being observed today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 March 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2024
Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools
Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to deter smoking among youth
PSL 9: Abrar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel fined over violation of code of conduct
Minister chairs meeting on roads repair, rehabilitation programme
More Stories From World
-
15,000 join women's empowerment race in Addis Ababa31 minutes ago
-
Ministry of Environment raises awareness of food consumption behavior in Ramadan to reduce waste51 minutes ago
-
Slovakia split over Ukraine in presidential vote51 minutes ago
-
China congratulates Putin on election victory51 minutes ago
-
China's property development investment down 9 pct in first two months1 hour ago
-
China's retail sales up 5.5 pct in Jan-Feb1 hour ago
-
China's fixed-asset investment up 4.2 pct in Jan-Feb1 hour ago
-
China's industrial output accelerates pace in Jan-Feb1 hour ago
-
Global energy leaders gather to address multiple challenges at CERAWeek1 hour ago
-
China has conditions to achieve full-year growth target: spokesperson1 hour ago
-
China's service sector posts faster growth in Jan-Feb1 hour ago
-
Symposium held to study Xi Jinping's speech on Taiwan-related work1 hour ago