China Congratulates Russia on Successful Victory Day Parade - Foreign Ministry

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2021) Beijing offers Moscow sincere congratulation for successfully holding a military parade at the Red Square on the 76th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in the Second World War, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said on Monday.

The parade was held in Moscow on Sunday and involved over 12,000 servicemen, more than 190 pieces of military equipment, as well as 76 helicopters and planes.

"It has come to our attention that Russia has successfully held a large parade in celebration of the 76th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War and we sincerely congratulate [the Russian side] for it," Hua said at a press briefing.

The spokeswoman noted that China and Russia stand together in defending their national interests, as well as international justice.

Hua stressed that Beijing and Russia decisively uphold the results of WWII and defend the hard-won peace.

On May 8, the commanders of Nazi Germany's armed forces signed the instrument of surrender, admitting its defeat in WW2. This day is celebrated in many countries as Victory Day.

Due to differences in time zones, it was already May 9 in the Soviet Union, which is why Russia, as well as other former Soviet republics, celebrate it a day later.