UrduPoint.com

China Congratulates Saudi Arabia On Becoming SCO Dialogue Partner

Faizan Hashmi Published March 30, 2023 | 08:33 PM

China congratulates Saudi Arabia on becoming SCO dialogue partner

China on Thursday felicitated Saudi Arabia on becoming a dialogue partner of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :China on Thursday felicitated Saudi Arabia on becoming a dialogue partner of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

"We congratulate Saudi Arabia on becoming a dialogue partner of the SCO", Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Mao Ning said during her regular briefing.

She said, China stands ready to strengthen cooperation with Saudi Arabia within the SCO to contribute more to safeguarding regional peace and stability and promoting common development.

It may be mentioned here that Saudi Arabia has officially joined the SCO on Wednesday.

Related Topics

China Mao Saudi Arabia May Shanghai Cooperation Organization

Recent Stories

Heritage Foundation Says Filing Complaint Against ..

Heritage Foundation Says Filing Complaint Against AOC for Alleged Lies During He ..

11 minutes ago
 International Court of Justice Declares Freezing o ..

International Court of Justice Declares Freezing of Part of Iran's Assets by US ..

11 minutes ago
 Expansion of nursing colleges urged

Expansion of nursing colleges urged

7 minutes ago
 Russians, and about a contemporary art fair that h ..

Russians, and about a contemporary art fair that has just kicked off in Moscow

8 minutes ago
 Russia, Pakistan Finalizing Agreement on Oil Deliv ..

Russia, Pakistan Finalizing Agreement on Oil Deliveries - Moscow

8 minutes ago
 Federal hospitals asked to ensure dengue protectio ..

Federal hospitals asked to ensure dengue protection measures

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.