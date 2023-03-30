China congratulates Saudi Arabia on becoming SCO dialogue partner

China on Thursday felicitated Saudi Arabia on becoming a dialogue partner of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :China on Thursday felicitated Saudi Arabia on becoming a dialogue partner of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

"We congratulate Saudi Arabia on becoming a dialogue partner of the SCO", Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Mao Ning said during her regular briefing.

She said, China stands ready to strengthen cooperation with Saudi Arabia within the SCO to contribute more to safeguarding regional peace and stability and promoting common development.

It may be mentioned here that Saudi Arabia has officially joined the SCO on Wednesday.