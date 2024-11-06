China Congratulates Trump On Election Victory
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 06, 2024 | 11:16 PM
China on Wednesday congratulated Donald Trump on winning the US presidential election
Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) China on Wednesday congratulated Donald Trump on winning the US presidential election.
"We respect the choice of the American people, and express our congratulations to Mr Trump on his election as president," Beijing's foreign ministry said in a statement online.
The ministry's spokeswoman Mao Ning said earlier Wednesday that China hoped for "peaceful coexistence" with the United States as Trump neared his decisive victory over Kamala Harris.
"We will continue to approach and handle China-US relations based on the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and win-win cooperation," she told a press briefing.
The US election was closely watched in China.
Both candidates in the race for the White House had pledged to get tougher on Beijing, with Trump promising 60-percent tariffs on all Chinese goods coming into the country.
