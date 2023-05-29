UrduPoint.com

China Congratulates Turkey's Erdogan On Re-election

Umer Jamshaid Published May 29, 2023 | 08:03 PM

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday congratulated Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his re-election, after he won a historic runoff vote to extend his two-decade rule

In a message carried by state news agency Xinhua, Xi underscored the "extensive common interests" between China and Turkiye.

Xi said he "stands ready to work with Erdogan to promote mutual understanding and mutual support" to boost "the two countries' strategic cooperative relationship", Xinhua reported.

Earlier on Monday, China's foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said that Beijing "attaches great importance to its relations with Turkiye".

"We support Turkiye in taking a development path that suits its national conditions, and hope that Turkiye will continue to make new achievements in its development under the leadership of President Erdogan," she said.

