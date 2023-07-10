China congratulates Uzbek President Mirziyoyev on reelection

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson on Monday congratulated Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on his reelection and said that China was ready to work with Uzbekistan for high quality and all round mutually beneficial cooperation and jointly build a China-Uzbekistan community with a shared future

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson on Monday congratulated Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on his reelection and said that China was ready to work with Uzbekistan for high quality and all round mutually beneficial cooperation and jointly build a China-Uzbekistan community with a shared future.

"China congratulates Uzbekistan on a successful presidential election and President Mirziyoyev� on his� reelection," Mao Ning said during her regular briefing.

Uzbekistan had a successful early presidential election on July 9 and preliminary results show that President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has been reelected.

The spokesperson said that Chinese President Xi Jinping had sent a congratulatory message to President Mirziyoyev upon learning the news.

He said, "We believe that under the leadership of President Mirziyoyev, the country will achieve even greater success towards building a New Uzbekistan." Mao Ning said that China and Uzbekistan were friendly neighbours with a shared future and added, the bilateral relations have remained strong and enjoyed robust growth over the past 31 years since the establishment of diplomatic ties.

"China deeply values this bilateral relationship and stands ready to work with Uzbekistan for high-quality and all-round mutually-beneficial cooperation and jointly build a China-Uzbekistan community with a shared future," she added.