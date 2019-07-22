UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Considering To Send Delegation In Iranian Nuclear Deal Signatory Countries' Meeting

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 10 minutes ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 06:42 PM

China considering to send delegation in Iranian nuclear deal signatory countries' meeting

China will actively consider sending a delegation to attend the meeting of signatory countries of the Iranian nuclear agreement likely to meet again in Vienna on July 28, Chinese foreign ministry's spokesperson Geng Shuang said on Monday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :China will actively consider sending a delegation to attend the meeting of signatory countries of the Iranian nuclear agreement likely to meet again in Vienna on July 28, Chinese foreign ministry's spokesperson Geng Shuang said on Monday.

"China has always paid close attention to the development of the Iranian nuclear issue. The Chinese side is holding close meetings with other parties on the recent meeting of the Joint Committee of the Iranian Nuclear Agreement and will actively consider sending delegations to attend the meeting," he said during his regular briefing held here.

He said that China has repeatedly stressed that ensuring the complete and effective implementation of the comprehensive agreement is not only a requirement of the United Nations Security Council resolution, but also the only realistic and effective way to resolve the Iranian nuclear issue and ease tensions.

"We hope that all parties will further consolidate the momentum of safeguarding comprehensive agreements through this meeting and resolve issues related to the implementation of comprehensive agreements through equal dialogue and consultation, including the balance of rights and obligations of all parties within the framework of a comprehensive agreement," he added.

Related Topics

Resolution United Nations China Nuclear Vienna July All Agreement

Recent Stories

Chief Of The Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abb ..

22 minutes ago

GoP expresses condolence over death of Yukiya Aman ..

2 minutes ago

Motorway Police recovers lost ornaments worth 1.4 ..

2 minutes ago

China-Pakistan exchange views on bilateral relatio ..

3 minutes ago

National Language Movement delegation visits Lahor ..

3 minutes ago

Over 700 Undocumented Migrants Arrive in Spain by ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.