China considering to send delegation in Iranian nuclear deal signatory countries' meeting

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) : China will actively consider sending a delegation to attend the meeting of signatory countries of the Iranian nuclear agreement likely to meet again in Vienna on July 28, Chinese foreign ministry's spokesperson Geng Shuang said on Monday.

"China has always paid close attention to the development of the Iranian nuclear issue. The Chinese side is holding close meetings with other parties on the recent meeting of the Joint Committee of the Iranian Nuclear Agreement and will actively consider sending delegations to attend the meeting," he said during his regular briefing held here.

He said that China has repeatedly stressed that ensuring the complete and effective implementation of the comprehensive agreement is not only a requirement of the United Nations Security Council resolution, but also the only realistic and effective way to resolve the Iranian nuclear issue and ease tensions.

"We hope that all parties will further consolidate the momentum of safeguarding comprehensive agreements through this meeting and resolve issues related to the implementation of comprehensive agreements through equal dialogue and consultation, including the balance of rights and obligations of all parties within the framework of a comprehensive agreement," he added.