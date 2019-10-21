UrduPoint.com
China Considers Further Digitalizing Archives

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 07:42 PM

Chinese lawmakers are considering adding relevant provisions to the Archives Law to further digitalize archives

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :Chinese lawmakers are considering adding relevant provisions to the Archives Law to further digitalize archives.

The draft revision of the law is among several bills submitted Monday to the bimonthly session of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress for review.

Governments at all levels should include the digitalization of archives into their development plans, and ensure the secure storage and effective use of digital archive resources, the new provisions read.

The draft revision also clarifies the legal validity of electronic archives, saying that legally valid electronic archives can be used a legal proofs in electronic form.

The country encourages organizations to set up information systems for management of electronic archives as well as the sharing of digital archive resources between regions and departments, according to the draft.

