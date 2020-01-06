UrduPoint.com
China Considers US Actions Major Cause Of Crisis Over Iran Nuclear Deal - Foreign Ministry

Mon 06th January 2020 | 09:06 PM

The US unilateral withdrawal from the Iranian nuclear deal and the disregard for its international commitments have become the main reason for crisis around the agreement, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said on Monday, adding that while Iran had reduced its commitments under the deal, it nevertheless continued to demonstrate a restrained attitude

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2020) The US unilateral withdrawal from the Iranian nuclear deal and the disregard for its international commitments have become the main reason for crisis around the agreement, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said on Monday, adding that while Iran had reduced its commitments under the deal, it nevertheless continued to demonstrate a restrained attitude.

On Sunday, Iran announced the abandonment of the final stage of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and said that it had no more restrictions as for its nuclear program development. Meanwhile, Tehran aims to continue cooperating with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and is ready to resume the implementation of its commitments in case the United States lifts sanctions and respects interests of Iran envisaged in the nuclear deal.

"The US has unilaterally withdrawn from the JCPOA, neglected international law and its international obligations, imposed maximum pressure on Iran, and obstructed other parties in keeping their commitments. Such practices are the root cause of current tensions and should be the first thing for all parties to consider if we want to resolve the Iranian nuclear issue objectively and fairly," Geng said at a briefing, adding that the recent escalation in the middle East represents a serious challenge for the nuclear agreement.

The spokesman noted that Iran had manifested restraint and political will to fully comply with the agreement and had not violated the non-proliferation treaty. The Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman also urged all the signatories to the deal to remain calm and rational, and stick to a political settlement of the crisis.

The JCPOA, commonly known as the Iranian nuclear deal, was signed in 2015 between Iran and the so-called P5+1 countries, comprising Russia, China, France, the United Kingdom, the United States plus Germany. The European Union is also a signatory of the deal that requires the Iranian authorities to scale back the country's nuclear program and uranium reserves, in return for sanctions relief.

In May 2018, the United States unilaterally withdrew from the agreement and imposed economic sanctions on Iran. A year later, Iran began gradually abandoning its commitments under the deal. All remaining signatories, including Russia, have meanwhile reaffirmed their dedication to respecting the JCPOA provisions.

