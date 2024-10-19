China consulate in Myanmar hit with explosive device: local media

Bangkok, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) China's consulate in Myanmar's city of Mandalay was attacked with an explosive device, local media said Saturday, adding that no deaths or injuries were reported.

The blast occurred at the consulate office in central Mandalay, south of the sprawling Royal Palace, around 7 pm Friday (1230 GMT Friday), local media said.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since the military deposed the government of Aung San Suu Kyi and seized power in 2021.

A statement from the junta on Saturday night blamed "terrorists" for the incident, which it said it was investigating in cooperation with consulate officials.

It said security had found "a blast" had occurred and that it was "raising the necessary security measures".

"About two feet of clay tiles of the roof of the two-storey building were damaged," the statement said.

A Myanmar official in Mandalay confirmed to AFP there had been "an incident at the Chinese consulate office compound in Mandalay late evening yesterday".

"There was no one injured," the official said, without specifying the nature of the incident.

The Irrawaddy outlet reported a grenade had been thrown at the compound, which is usually guarded by members of Myanmar's security forces.

The Voice of Myanmar newspaper reported the consulate had been hit by an unidentified "explosion" without giving details.

bur-rma/srg/lb