China Consumer Prices Rise At Slower Rate In October
Faizan Hashmi Published November 09, 2024 | 08:40 AM
Shanghai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) China's consumer inflation rate slowed in October, official data showed Saturday, in a sign that demand remains sluggish in the world's number two economy.
The slowdown comes as authorities have been seeking to boost domestic activity as a property crisis weighs on confidence.
The consumer price index (CPI), a key measure of inflation, rose 0.3 percent year-on-year in October, down from 0.4 percent in September, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said.
The latest figure came in below the 0.4 percent forecast in a Bloomberg survey of economists.
The data was released after Chinese lawmakers on Friday unveiled a sweeping plan to lift local government debt and boost spending.
While many major Western economies have been grappling with the threat of high inflation, China has instead been battling low or negative prices.
