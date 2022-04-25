UrduPoint.com

China Continues To Advance Concrete Measures To Uphold Authority Of Constitution

Muhammad Irfan Published April 25, 2022

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2022 ) :China has adopted concrete measures over the past decade to uphold the authority of the country's constitution, ensuring that all laws and regulations are in strict compliance with it, a Chinese official said Monday.

The measures include fixing a National Constitution Day, implementing the system of pledging allegiance to the constitution and advancing constitutional compliance inspection, said Xu Anbiao, deputy head of the Legislative Affairs Commission of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee.

Xu added that to increase the prominence of the constitution across the board, China designated Dec.

4 as the National Constitution Day in 2014, and a series of publicity campaigns and other activities were hosted.

In addition, since 2016, all Chinese officials are legally bound to swear public allegiance to the constitution upon taking office.

The country has also advanced its inspection of constitutional compliance, Xu noted. It has been clearly stipulated that any law, regulation, judicial interpretation and policy involving the understanding, implementation and application of the constitution ought to be inspected by the NPC Standing Committee for compliance.

