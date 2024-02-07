Open Menu

China Continues To Enhance Public Medical Services

Faizan Hashmi Published February 07, 2024 | 03:10 PM

China continues to enhance public medical services

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) China's tertiary public hospitals nationwide have further enhanced accessibility of their medical services, according to an official assessment report.

The report, released on Wednesday by the National Health Commission and six other departments, was formulated based on the performance of the country's 2,817 tertiary public hospitals in 2022.

The document highlighted an improvement in the capability of these hospitals to address complex and difficult diseases.

It also noted that there's been an increase in the number of physicians across various departments, including anesthesia, pediatrics and traditional Chinese medicine (TCM).

China has a three-tier system to grade hospitals, with tertiary hospitals -- which have the largest number of beds and provide comprehensive medical services -- at the top of the system.

The hospitals covered in the assessment consisted of 2,112 Western medicine-based hospitals and 705 TCM hospitals.

Related Topics

China Top

Recent Stories

PSL online ticket booking website recovered

PSL online ticket booking website recovered

54 minutes ago
 Jordan reached the final of Asian Cup after the hi ..

Jordan reached the final of Asian Cup after the historic win against South Korea

2 hours ago
 Pakistan fully committed to foster inclusive democ ..

Pakistan fully committed to foster inclusive democratic process: FO

2 hours ago
 Blast claims 25 lives, leaves over 40 others injur ..

Blast claims 25 lives, leaves over 40 others injured in Pishin

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 February 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 February 2024

6 hours ago
El Nino brings hunger, drought fears to Madagascar

El Nino brings hunger, drought fears to Madagascar

16 hours ago
 People to vote for PPP on basis of development wor ..

People to vote for PPP on basis of development works: PPP candidates

16 hours ago
 MQM-P vows to sweep in Karachi

MQM-P vows to sweep in Karachi

16 hours ago
 Chile wildfire death toll rises to 131

Chile wildfire death toll rises to 131

16 hours ago
 Foden hat-trick hauls Man City within two points o ..

Foden hat-trick hauls Man City within two points of Premier League lead

16 hours ago
 Awareness session held on heart health

Awareness session held on heart health

16 hours ago

More Stories From World