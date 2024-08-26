China Continues To Lead Global Industrial Robot Market For 11th Consecutive Year
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 26, 2024 | 05:30 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) China has retained its position as the world's largest market for industrial robots for the 11th consecutive year, with over 50 percent of new installations globally, occurring within the country over the past three years.
This achievement was underscored by Xin Guobin, Vice Minister of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), during the recently concluded 2024 World Robot Conference (WRC) in Beijing.
Over the years, China has emerged as a key player in robotic technology innovation, application expansion, and industry governance. The nation now boasts over 190,000 valid patents in robotics, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global total, according to MIIT.
China’s rapid advancements in robotics have cemented its status as both the world’s largest consumer market and a leading producer in the sector.
Marina Bill, President of the International Federation of Robotics (IFR), emphasized the importance of international collaboration among governments, enterprises, and research institutions to enhance the integration of cutting-edge technologies with robotics.
This, she noted, would drive broader applications across industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, services, and rescue operations, as reported by CEN.
The five-day WRC, which concluded successfully on August 25, featured forums where experts from academia, industry, and research sectors worldwide exchanged ideas on key topics related to robotics.
Over the past decade, the World Robot Conference has hosted nearly 200 forums, with 2,246 expert presentations and participation from close to 1.4 million attendees. Additionally, 1,249 enterprises have showcased their innovations. The conference has significantly promoted technological and industrial innovation in robotics, establishing itself as a global leader in innovation, industry development, and international cooperation.
