Open Menu

China Continues To Lead Global Industrial Robot Market For 11th Consecutive Year

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 26, 2024 | 05:30 PM

China continues to lead global industrial robot market for 11th consecutive year

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) China has retained its position as the world's largest market for industrial robots for the 11th consecutive year, with over 50 percent of new installations globally, occurring within the country over the past three years.

This achievement was underscored by Xin Guobin, Vice Minister of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), during the recently concluded 2024 World Robot Conference (WRC) in Beijing.

Over the years, China has emerged as a key player in robotic technology innovation, application expansion, and industry governance. The nation now boasts over 190,000 valid patents in robotics, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global total, according to MIIT.

China’s rapid advancements in robotics have cemented its status as both the world’s largest consumer market and a leading producer in the sector.

Marina Bill, President of the International Federation of Robotics (IFR), emphasized the importance of international collaboration among governments, enterprises, and research institutions to enhance the integration of cutting-edge technologies with robotics.

This, she noted, would drive broader applications across industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, services, and rescue operations, as reported by CEN.

The five-day WRC, which concluded successfully on August 25, featured forums where experts from academia, industry, and research sectors worldwide exchanged ideas on key topics related to robotics.

Over the past decade, the World Robot Conference has hosted nearly 200 forums, with 2,246 expert presentations and participation from close to 1.4 million attendees. Additionally, 1,249 enterprises have showcased their innovations. The conference has significantly promoted technological and industrial innovation in robotics, establishing itself as a global leader in innovation, industry development, and international cooperation.

Related Topics

World Technology China Robot Beijing August Market From Industry Million

Recent Stories

UN chief slams deadly attacks in Balochistan, urg ..

UN chief slams deadly attacks in Balochistan, urges Pakistan to probe

2 hours ago
 Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offere ..

Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offered at FC Headquarters Quetta

2 hours ago
 Parliament right forum for amending laws or making ..

Parliament right forum for amending laws or making legislation: Minister

2 hours ago
 Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana

Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana

3 hours ago
 NA Standing Committee Reports presented

NA Standing Committee Reports presented

3 hours ago
 30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Im ..

30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) Chehlum: Inspe ..

3 hours ago
NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendm ..

NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2024 amid SIC's opp ..

3 hours ago
 Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochista ..

Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochistan

3 hours ago
 Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics ..

Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics in education institutions: Maq ..

3 hours ago
 Linking of Lolai release with recovery of Constabl ..

Linking of Lolai release with recovery of Constable Ahmad Nawaz baseless: DPO

3 hours ago
 Mobile companies can’t increase any tax rates un ..

Mobile companies can’t increase any tax rates unless notified by FBR: NA told

3 hours ago
 AJK PM inspects Neelam Valley development projects

AJK PM inspects Neelam Valley development projects

3 hours ago

More Stories From World