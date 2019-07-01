UrduPoint.com
China Continues To Safeguard Fair Order Of Market, Interested Of Investors

Sumaira FH 16 minutes ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 05:18 PM

The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) has issued 63 written decisions of administrative penalty and eight written decisions on banning the entry into the market in the first half of the year

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) has issued 63 written decisions of administrative penalty and eight written decisions on banning the entry into the market in the first half of the year.

The written decisions of the administrative penalty involved 27 enterprises and 181 individuals. The cumulative penalties have reached 985 million Yuan (about 143.34 million U.S.

Dollars) which included 553 million yuan on insider trading, reported by Chinanews.com.

Assets restructuring of listed companies was the high-risk area for insider trading and the focus of CSRC's supervision and punishment. CSRC will sustain persistent strikes on varied illegal activities of insider trading to safeguard a fair order of the market and the interests of small and medium investors, according to Chang Depeng, spokesperson of the CSRC.

