China Continues Yellow Alert For Fog

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 02, 2024 | 04:50 PM

China continues yellow alert for fog

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2024) China's national observatory on Tuesday evening renewed a yellow alert for heavy fog in some parts of the country.

From Tuesday evening to Wednesday morning, thick fog is expected to shroud parts of Hebei, Shandong, Jiangsu, Anhui, Hubei, Hunan, Jiangxi, Sichuan Basin and Xinjiang, according to the National Meteorological Center.

Visibility in some affected areas will be reduced to less than 500 meters, and in some instances, even below 200 meters, the center said.

Motorists are advised to control their speed to ensure safety, while precautionary measures should be taken at airports, expressways and ferry terminals to ensure traffic safety, according to the center.

China has a three-tier color-coded warning system for thick fog, with red being the most serious, followed by orange and yellow.

