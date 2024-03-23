China continues yellow alert for thick fog

Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published March 23, 2024 | 01:10 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) China's national observatory on Saturday morning renewed a yellow alert for heavy fog in some parts of the country.

On Saturday, thick fog is expected to shroud parts of the Bohai Sea, the Yellow Sea and the East China Sea, as well as coastal waters off the Liaodong Peninsula, the Shandong Peninsula, Zhejiang Province and Fujian Province, according to the National Meteorological Center.

Visibility in some affected areas will be reduced to less than 1 kilometer, the center said.

Vessels engaged in sailing and operations have been advised to strengthen their lookout, regulate speed and maintain a safe distance to ensure safe navigation.

China has a three-tier color-coded warning system for thick fog, with red being the most serious warning, followed by orange and yellow.

