China Cooperation On UN Nord Stream Probe Resolution 'Important Sign' - Polyanskiy

Published March 29, 2023

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2023) China's cooperation on the draft resolution in the United Nations Security Council calling for an investigation into the Nord Stream sabotage is an important sign that Beijing share's Moscow's concerns on this matter, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy told Sputnik.

On Monday, the UN Security Council failed to adopt a Russia-drafted resolution asking for a UN-led investigation into the attack on the Nord Stream pipelines. China, Russia and Brazil voted in favor of the resolution and all the other members abstained.

"This draft resolution on Nord Stream was presented jointly by Russia and China, which is also an important sign that China is sharing our concerns," Polyanskiy said. "China is sharing our demands for the investigation of this sabotage. I think we will continue like this."

