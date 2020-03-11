UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Coronavirus Cover-Up Cost World 2 Months Of Preparation - US Nat'l Security Advisor

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 10:14 PM

China Coronavirus Cover-Up Cost World 2 Months of Preparation - US Nat'l Security Advisor

China's initial cover-up of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak probably cost the world two months that could have been used to better prepare and respond, US National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien said at a Heritage Foundation event on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) China's initial cover-up of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak probably cost the world two months that could have been used to better prepare and respond, US National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien said at a Heritage Foundation event on Wednesday.

"Unfortunately rather than using best practices this outbreak in Wuhan was covered up," O'Brien said. "It probably cost the world community two months to respond. Those two months, if we had those... I think could dramatically curtailed what we have both in China and what's now happening across the world.

"

Citing open-source reporting, O'Brien accused China of silencing and isolating doctors who initially tried to ring the bells about the novel coronavirus outbreak "so that the word of this virus could not get out."

According to the latest official data collected by Johns Hopkins University, more than 1,000 cases of novel coronavirus have been registered in the United States, resulting in the death of 31 people. Globally, the number of confirmed cases exceeds 121,000 and 4,300 people have died from the disease.

Related Topics

World China Died Wuhan United States Event From Best (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dar Al Ber Society partners with Axios Internation ..

16 minutes ago

SSC holds meeting to raise awareness over coronavi ..

31 minutes ago

Emirates Group partners with Airbus to provide lea ..

1 hour ago

256 buses are sterilised daily: SRTA

1 hour ago

DP World announces 2019 full-year results

1 hour ago

Quetta Gladiators v Multan Sultans abandoned due t ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.