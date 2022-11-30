UrduPoint.com

China Could Conduct Range Of Campaigns Against Taiwan, Including Invasion- Pentagon Report

Muhammad Irfan Published November 30, 2022 | 12:47 AM

China Could Conduct Range of Campaigns Against Taiwan, Including Invasion- Pentagon Report

The US Defense Department on Tuesday issued a report to Congress in which it said that China could conduct a range of campaigns against Taiwan ranging from an air or maritime blockade to a full-scale invasion

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2022) The US Defense Department on Tuesday issued a report to Congress in which it said that China could conduct a range of campaigns against Taiwan ranging from an air or maritime blockade to a full-scale invasion.

"The PRC (People's Republic of China) could conduct a range of options for military campaigns against Taiwan, with varying degrees of feasibility and associated risks. These options may range from an air and/or maritime blockade to a full-scale amphibious invasion to seize and occupy some of its offshore islands or all of Taiwan," the report said.

