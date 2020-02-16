China Could See No More of GE-Safran Manufactured Jet Engines - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2020) The United States could stop the export of LEAP 1C jet engines produced by General Electric (GE) and France's Safran S. A. to China, The Wall Street Journal reports.

The Trump administration is mulling a proposal to turn down a license allowing CFM International (joint venture between GE Aviation and Safran Aircraft Engines) to deliver more such engines to China, a person familiar with the matter told the newspaper on Saturday.

On Thursday, US administration officials are expected to meet to discuss the potential denial of the license.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the Trump administration fears that China could use the engines to mimic the production techniques. However, CFM International asserts that reverse-engineering is a very difficult process.

In January, US President Donald Trump and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He signed a Phase One trade pact that many hope could help de-escalate the multi-year tariff war between the two countries.