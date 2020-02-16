UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Could See No More Of GE-Safran Manufactured Jet Engines - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 16th February 2020 | 07:50 AM

China Could See No More of GE-Safran Manufactured Jet Engines - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2020) The United States could stop the export of LEAP 1C jet engines produced by General Electric (GE) and France's Safran S. A. to China, The Wall Street Journal reports.

The Trump administration is mulling a proposal to turn down a license allowing CFM International (joint venture between GE Aviation and Safran Aircraft Engines) to deliver more such engines to China, a person familiar with the matter told the newspaper on Saturday.

On Thursday, US administration officials are expected to meet to discuss the potential denial of the license.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the Trump administration fears that China could use the engines to mimic the production techniques. However, CFM International asserts that reverse-engineering is a very difficult process.

In January, US President Donald Trump and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He signed a Phase One trade pact that many hope could help de-escalate the multi-year tariff war between the two countries.

Related Topics

China France Trump United States January

Recent Stories

Eibar-Real Sociedad derby called off because of ai ..

8 hours ago

Erdogan Demands Syrian Forces Immediately Leave Id ..

8 hours ago

Controversial Folau to make first appearance for C ..

8 hours ago

Bordeaux-Begles retake Top 14 lead to send a messa ..

8 hours ago

Canadian teenager Auger-Aliassime reaches Rotterda ..

8 hours ago

Chairman Senate grieved over sad demise of Naeem u ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.