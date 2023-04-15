(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2023) Beijing hopes that Berlin would support its peaceful reunification with Taiwan similar to how China once supported Germany's reunification, Chinese Central Foreign Affairs Office Director Wang Yi said on Saturday.

"China once supported German reunification, so we hope and believe that Germany will also support China's great cause of peaceful reunification," Wang said at a meeting with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, as quoted in a Chinese Foreign Ministry press release.

In order to achieve stability in the Taiwan Strait, it is necessary to decisively oppose separatist activities aimed at Taiwan's independence, Wang added.

"Taiwan's reunification with China is an important integral part of the world order after the Second World War. The forces on the island, striving for Taiwan's independence, are trying to undermine the status quo and endanger peace in the Taiwan Strait," the Chinese official stressed.

The German foreign minister said, as cited by the Chinese Foreign Ministry, that Berlin understands the importance and sensibility of the Taiwan issue for Beijing and is committed to the one-China policy.

Baerbock arrived in China on Thursday for an official three-day visit at the invitation of Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang.

Her statements on Taiwan echoes those of a number of other European officials who stepped up communications with Beijing in recent weeks.

French President Emmanuel Macron traveled to China last week and said after the visit that Paris supported the the status quo with regard to Taiwan and adhered to the one-China policy. He also said that Europe should not let itself be drawn into the confrontation between the US and China over Taiwan, conforming to "the American rhythm." He noted that Europeans need to "wake up" and think about their own interests. His remarks drew massive criticism from European politicians, and Taiwan's government demanded an explanation from France.

Prior to that, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez visited Beijing on March 31 and held talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan ” a territory with its own elected government ” maintains that it is an autonomous country but stops short of declaring independence. Beijing opposes any official contacts of foreign states with Taipei and considers Chinese sovereignty over the island indisputable.