China Counts on Next US Administration to Resume Dialogue - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2021) China hopes that the new administration in the United States will resume dialogue after having learned that the confrontation with Beijing was harmful not only at the bilateral but also the global level, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told Chinese media.

"China-US relations have come to a new crossroads, and a new window of hope is opening. We hope that the next US administration will return to a sensible approach, resume dialogue with China, restore normalcy to the bilateral relations and restart cooperation," Wang said in an interview with the Xinhua news agency and China Media Group.

According to the minister, China-US relations have experience "unprecedented difficulties" in recent years, mainly due to US policymakers wrongfully portraying China as a threat.

"What has happened proves that the US attempt to suppress China and start a new Cold War has not just seriously harmed the interests of the two peoples, but also caused severe disruptions to the world. Such a policy will find no support and is doomed to fail," Wang said.

Describing China's policy toward the United States as "consistent and stable," the minister asserted Beijing's readiness to engage in a relationship that is based on "coordination, cooperation and stability" as well as non-interference in one another's sovereign affairs.