BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2019) China hopes that the withdrawal of the United Kingdom from the European Union will proceed in an orderly and stable manner and will benefit the interests of all parties involved, including the international community, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Geng Shuang said at a press briefing on Friday.

"We have paid attention to the statements of the UK and EU about the positive development of the situation around their negotiations, and we hope that Brexit will proceed in an orderly and stable manner, which will serve the interests of all parties involved, including the UK and EU, and will benefit the global stability and development," Geng said.

On Thursday, the President of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, announced that the protracted negotiations between London and Brussels on their divorce terms under Brexit have finally yielded results. A new agreement has been agreed upon that dropped the controversial backstop to avoid a hard border in favor of giving the Northern Irish legislature a say on any future arrangement concerning the territory.

The deal still requires the approval of the respective parliaments. The UK House of Commons is expected to vote on it on Saturday.