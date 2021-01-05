China court sentences ex-banker to death for $260m bribes, bigamy

The former chairman of one of China's largest state-controlled asset management firms was sentenced to death Tuesday for soliciting $260 million in bribes as well as bigamy

Beijing (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :The former chairman of one of China's largest state-controlled asset management firms was sentenced to death Tuesday for soliciting $260 million in bribes as well as bigamy.

A court in Tianjin said Lai Xiaomin had abused his position in attempting to obtain the vast sum, saying the bribes were "extremely large, the circumstances were particularly serious," and he had shown "extreme malicious intent."