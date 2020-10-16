UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China COVID-19 Measures Provide 'Potent' Stimulus To Economy - IMF Chief

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 12:10 AM

China COVID-19 Measures Provide 'Potent' Stimulus to Economy - IMF Chief

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2020) China's containment of the coronavirus and its response to the pandemic has been integral to its economic recovery and ability to post growth for this year, the only country to do so, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said Thursday.

"China has taken to containing the pandemic very decisively and with measures to provide a potent stimulus for the economy," Georgieva said at the 42nd meeting of the IMF-led International Monetary and Financial Committee. "And we see the outcome in the performance of the Chinese economy and our projections for its future for next year."

The IMF released its latest World Economic Outlook this week, predicting global gross domestic product will contract by 4.

4 percent in 2020. China was the only economy to show a positive growth in 2020, with its gross domestic product forecast to expand 1.9 percent this year, according to the report.

For 2021, the IMF projects Chinese GDP will grow by 8.2 percent.

Despite the praise from the IMF, as well as the World Health Organization, for its handling of the pandemic and response, China has been sharply criticized by the United States, particularly President Donald Trump, who accuses it of creating and spreading the COVID-19 which he calls the "China virus".

Georgieva told Thursday's IMF meeting that a global economic recovery from the COVID-19 was underway but it will be partial, uneven and marked by significant uncertainty, requiring relentless fiscal support.

Related Topics

IMF World China Trump United States 2020 Post From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ADNOC Distribution’s market cap surged to AED44 ..

28 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi banks’ net income amounts to AED9.55 i ..

28 minutes ago

Over half EU countries 'red' on new virus travel m ..

3 minutes ago

Rape is wrong but death penalty not the answer: UN ..

3 minutes ago

Biden could win, Trump ally says, as Covid hits ra ..

10 minutes ago

Pakistan has authentic proofs of Indian involvemen ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.