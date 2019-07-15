UrduPoint.com
China Created Over 7Mln New Jobs In First Half Of 2019 - Statistics Bureau

Muhammad Irfan 23 minutes ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 12:34 PM

China created 7.37 million new jobs in the first half of this year, thus fulfilling the 2019 plan by 67 percent, the National Bureau of Statistics of China said Monday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2019) China created 7.37 million new jobs in the first half of this year, thus fulfilling the 2019 plan by 67 percent, the National Bureau of Statistics of China said Monday.

"In the first half, a total of 7.37 new jobs were created in urban areas, which accounts for 67 percent of the year target," the bureau said in its fresh report.

As of June, the unemployment rate in urban areas was 5.1 percent, which is 0.1 percentage point higher than in May. The unemployment rate among people aged from 25 to 59 stood at 4.6 percent as of last month, the report said.

In June, Chinese employees worked on average 45.7 hours per week. At the end of the second quarter, 182.48 million migrant workers were employed in rural areas, which is 2.26 million more than during the same period last year.

China is planning to create more than 11 million new jobs in 2019 while the unemployment rate is expected to account for 4.5 percent.

According to the US-based Knoema global data platform, Chinese unemployment rate was 3.8 percent in 2018 which is 0.1 percentage point less than the previous year.

