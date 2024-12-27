Open Menu

China Creates 11.98 Million New Urban Jobs In First 11 Months

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 27, 2024 | 07:00 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) China created a total of 11.98 million new urban jobs in the first 11 months of the year, official data showed on Friday.

Since the beginning of this year, the employment situation has been generally stable among young people, including college graduates, while the scale of rural migrant workers continued to grow, according to the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security.

This year, the ministry continued to implement policies such as reducing insurance charges of unemployment or work-related injury, which are levied on enterprises, and strengthening support for business entities in areas including the private sector and micro, small and medium enterprises.

During the January-September period, a total of 80.2 billion Yuan (11.2 billion U.S. Dollars) was issued in employment subsidies to enterprises nationwide to encourage employment, the data showed on Friday.

