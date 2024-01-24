China Creates Over 12 Million Urban Jobs In 2023
Faizan Hashmi Published January 24, 2024 | 12:40 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) -- China created a total of 12.44 million jobs in its urban areas in 2023, official data showed Wednesday.
Last year's 5.2 percent growth in gross domestic product was pivotal to job creation, with the service sector leading the economic recovery, Yun Donglai, an official with the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security, told a press conference.
The country has scaled up policy support for employment, with financial assistance from central and local governments exceeding 300 billion Yuan (about 42.2 billion U.S. Dollars) throughout 2023, Yun said.
In the subsequent steps, the country will maintain employment as its top priority by increasing fiscal subsidies and tax incentives, providing greater financial assistance, and reducing the social insurance burden, said the official.
It will encourage advanced manufacturing, along with the digital, eco-friendly, and elderly care sectors, to play a greater role in creating jobs while intensifying support for major employment drivers such as private, small, and medium-sized companies.
An employment promotion campaign will also be launched from January to April, aimed at creating jobs for key populations nationwide, according to the official.
Recent Stories
Misinformation through AI threat to states, democracy across globe: Solangi
COVID-19 impacts Australian team before Brisbane Test
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 January 2024
Secretary instructs DHOs to ensure availability of doctors in hospitals
ECP replaces RO for unauthorised symbol change
Measles cases soar in Europe in 2023: WHO
Police devise security plan for general elections
Over 100 journalists, civil society members sign MoU for media freedom
Construction of smart police stations being started: IGP
6.3 magnitude earthquake hits off Vanuatu capital: USGS
MS reviews medical facilities in civil hospital to tackle any situation during e ..
More Stories From World
-
Asian markets mostly up, Hong Kong boosted by Alibaba rally4 minutes ago
-
GCF organizes international meeting4 minutes ago
-
Global stocks mixed amid varied Wall Street earnings results14 minutes ago
-
SCO Transport Connectivity for Regional Development conference held14 minutes ago
-
Tennis: Australian Open results - 1st update24 minutes ago
-
China to build an investors-centered capital market: official44 minutes ago
-
China's automobile manufacturing industry expands steadily in Jan.-Nov. 202344 minutes ago
-
China's Hunan targets 6 pct GDP growth for 202444 minutes ago
-
Zelensky vows strong response after 18 killed in Russian strikes1 hour ago
-
Trump closes in on Biden rematch after New Hampshire win1 hour ago
-
Rusty rail a gruesome reminder of Chile 'death flights'2 hours ago
-
Chelsea hit Middlesbrough for six to reach League Cup final2 hours ago