China Creates Over 12Mln New Jobs in 2022 - Statistics Bureau

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2023) China created over 12 million jobs in 2022, exceeding annual forecast of 11 million, while the nationwide per capita disposable income in the country increased to 36,883 Yuan ($5,450), the Chinese National Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday.

"In 2022, the newly increased employed people in urban areas totaled 12.06 million, exceeding the expected annual goal of 11.00 million. In December, the surveyed unemployment rate in urban areas was 5.5 percent, 0.2 percentage point lower than the previous month," the statistical office said in a statement.

The surveyed unemployment rate of population with local household registration amounted to 5.4% and that of population with non-local household registration was estimated at 5.7%, of which population with non-local agricultural household registration represent 5.4%.

"Specifically, the surveyed unemployment rate of the population aged from 16 to 24 was 16.

7 percent, 0.4 percentage point lower than that of the previous month; that for the population aged from 25 to 59 was 4.8 percent, 0.2 percentage point lower than that of the previous month," the statement read.

Meanwhile, nationwide per capita disposable income of residents stood at 36,883 yuan, showing a nominal increase of 5% year-on-year and a real increase of 2.9%.

"In terms of permanent residence, the per capita disposable income of urban households was 49,283 yuan, a nominal growth of 3.9 percent and a real growth of 1.9 percent after deducting the price factors. The per capita disposable income of rural households was 20,133 yuan, a nominal growth of 6.3 percent and a real growth of 4.2 percent after deducting price factors," the statistical office added.

In 2022, China's gross domestic product grew by 3% year-on-year amid numerous local COVID-19 outbreaks and an unstable international situation, the statistics showed.

