China Criticizes US, Japan For Meddling, Libel After 2+2 Security Talks

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2022) China has criticized the United States and its ally Japan for interfering in its domestic affairs after the two held virtual security talks focusing on the Indo-Pacific region.

American and Japanese foreign and defense ministers accused China of being involved in "destabilizing activities" in the region. They said they were concerned about Beijing's maritime claims and policies toward the Uyghur ethnic minority, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

"We firmly reject and express our strong dissatisfaction with claims and actions of the US, Japan and Australia, who have been interfering blatantly in China's internal affairs and fabricating lies to discredit China," Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said.

Wang said China has lodged a strong protest with the three countries, who he said have banded together to threaten other nations in the region with military power, contrary to their claim that they are standing up to pressure.