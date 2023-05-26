China Criticizes US-South Korea Drills Near North Korean Border

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2023) China warned on Friday that large-scale drills conducted jointly by US and South Korean troops less than 20 miles away from the North Korean border could heat up the arms race in the region.

"This action completely overlooks the detente on the Korean Peninsula. It will only worsen the arms race and undermine nuclear nonproliferation, regional peace and stability," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a daily news briefing.

The first of the planned five rounds of US-South Korean live-fire drills took place on Thursday.

North Korea has consistently criticized military exercises near its borders as a preparation for invasion.

Mao Ning said China was worried about what it sees as an escalation of tensions and an effort of Western allies to cobble together a small club of countries for military drills.

The exercise, called "Combined annihilation firepower drills," is touted as the biggest of its kind. It marks 70 years since the establishment of a military alliance between South Korea and the US. The live-fire drills will run through mid-June.