UrduPoint.com

China Curbs COVID-19 Spread In Tourism, Culture Sectors

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 minutes ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 03:51 PM

China curbs COVID-19 spread in tourism, culture sectors

China is stepping up efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in tourism and culture sectors as the country is experiencing a new wave of COVID-19 outbreaks during its peak tourist season, according to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism on Thursday

BEIJING (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :China is stepping up efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in tourism and culture sectors as the country is experiencing a new wave of COVID-19 outbreaks during its peak tourist season, according to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism on Thursday.

The ministry has urged all travel agencies and online platforms to avoid high and medium-risk areas in their offer of travel services, pay close attention to the COVID-19 situations of tourist destinations, and adjust or cancel ongoing tours accordingly, said Yu Changguo, an official with the ministry, at a press conference.

Related Topics

China Tours All

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,508 new COVID-19 cases, 1,463 reco ..

UAE announces 1,508 new COVID-19 cases, 1,463 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 ho ..

15 minutes ago
 UK removes UAE from red list, upgrades to amber

UK removes UAE from red list, upgrades to amber

45 minutes ago
 Hong Kong reports 6 new COVID-19 cases including 1 ..

Hong Kong reports 6 new COVID-19 cases including 1 untraceable

5 minutes ago
 Islamabad police plan elaborate security arrangeme ..

Islamabad police plan elaborate security arrangements during Muharram

5 minutes ago
 Wuhan lab leak theory not confirmed by House Forei ..

Wuhan lab leak theory not confirmed by House Foreign Affairs Committee

5 minutes ago
 UK Granted ASEAN Dialogue Partner Status as Its Po ..

UK Granted ASEAN Dialogue Partner Status as Its Policy Priorities Shift to Asia

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.