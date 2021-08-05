China curbs COVID-19 spread in tourism, culture sectors

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :China is stepping up efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in tourism and culture sectors as the country is experiencing a new wave of COVID-19 outbreaks during its peak tourist season, according to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism on Thursday.

The ministry has urged all travel agencies and online platforms to avoid high and medium-risk areas in their offer of travel services, pay close attention to the COVID-19 situations of tourist destinations, and adjust or cancel ongoing tours accordingly, said Yu Changguo, an official with the ministry, at a press conference.