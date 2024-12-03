Open Menu

China Curbs Exports Of Key Chipmaking Components To US

Muhammad Irfan Published December 03, 2024 | 05:10 PM

China curbs exports of key chipmaking components to US

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Beijing said Tuesday it would restrict exports to the United States of some key components in making semiconductors, after Washington announced curbs on this count.

Among the materials banned from export are metals gallium, antimony and germanium, Beijing's commerce ministry said in a statement that cited "national security" concerns.

Exports of graphite, another key component, will also be subject to "stricter reviews of end-users and end-uses", the ministry said.

"To safeguard national security interests and fulfil international obligations such as non-proliferation, China has decided to strengthen export controls on relevant dual-use items to the United States," Beijing said.

"Any organisation or individual in any country or region violating the relevant regulations will be held accountable according to the law," it added.

Related Topics

Exports China Washington Beijing United States Commerce From

Recent Stories

Gold price increases by Rs700 per tola in Pakistan

Gold price increases by Rs700 per tola in Pakistan

23 minutes ago
 Zimbabwe opt to bat first in second T20I against P ..

Zimbabwe opt to bat first in second T20I against Pakistan

30 minutes ago
 Nargis Fakhri’s sister faces double-murder charg ..

Nargis Fakhri’s sister faces double-murder charge

2 hours ago
 Pakistan win Blind T20 World Cup by beating Bangla ..

Pakistan win Blind T20 World Cup by beating Bangladesh

3 hours ago
 COAS says armed forces fully capable to safeguard ..

COAS says armed forces fully capable to safeguard country’s integrity, soverei ..

3 hours ago
 Five years jail or fine of Rs1m under new proposed ..

Five years jail or fine of Rs1m under new proposed law against fake news

3 hours ago
PM leaves for Saudi Arabia on two-day visit to ‘ ..

PM leaves for Saudi Arabia on two-day visit to ‘One Water Summit’ in Riyadh

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 December 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2024

8 hours ago
 Girl dies due to alleged violence by in-laws

Girl dies due to alleged violence by in-laws

17 hours ago
 Paris stocks wobble, euro falls on France budget s ..

Paris stocks wobble, euro falls on France budget standoff

17 hours ago
 Commerce minister pledges support for Balochistan ..

Commerce minister pledges support for Balochistan’s business Community

17 hours ago

More Stories From World