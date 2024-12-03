China curbs exports of key chipmaking components to US

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Beijing said Tuesday it would restrict exports to the United States of some key components in making semiconductors, after Washington announced curbs on this count.

Among the materials banned from export are metals gallium, antimony and germanium, Beijing's commerce ministry said in a statement that cited "national security" concerns.

Exports of graphite, another key component, will also be subject to "stricter reviews of end-users and end-uses", the ministry said.

"To safeguard national security interests and fulfil international obligations such as non-proliferation, China has decided to strengthen export controls on relevant dual-use items to the United States," Beijing said.

"Any organisation or individual in any country or region violating the relevant regulations will be held accountable according to the law," it added.