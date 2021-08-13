China Currently Building Missile Field to House New ICMBs - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2021) China is constructing a new missile field that will contain over 100 new intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs), the Washington Times reported on Thursday citing sources.

US intelligence agencies purportedly identified the construction project using satellite imagery collected over the last several weeks.

It appears to be equal in size to two other new missile fields found by the US.

The silos at the missile site will be used to house Dongfeng-41 ICBMs, which can carry up to 10 nuclear warheads each and travel up to 14,000 kilometers, or roughly 8,700 miles, the Post reported.

The head of US Strategic Command Admiral Charles Richard on Thursday described the growth and modernization of Chinese forces as "breathtaking."