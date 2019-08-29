UrduPoint.com
China Cuts 91.78 Yuan In Road Tolls In 2018

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 06:18 PM

China cuts 91.78 yuan in road tolls in 2018

China cut road tolls by 91.78 billion yuan (about 12.91 billion U.S. dollars) last year as part of the country's efforts to reduce logistics costs and transport fees

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :China cut road tolls by 91.78 billion Yuan (about 12.91 billion U.S. Dollars) last year as part of the country's efforts to reduce logistics costs and transport fees.

The toll cut increased by 9.

61 billion yuan compared with 2017, up 11.7 percent year on year, according to the Ministry of Transport.

China saw a net mileage addition of 5,239 km in expressways in 2018, while the country's toll roads reported slower debt growth last year, data from the ministry showed.

