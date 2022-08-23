UrduPoint.com

China Cuts Fuel Prices For Fifth Time Since June - National Commission

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 23, 2022 | 09:35 PM

China Cuts Fuel Prices for Fifth Time Since June - National Commission

The Chinese National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) on Tuesday reduced gasoline prices by $29.9 per tonne and diesel prices by $29.2, the fifth such reduction since late June

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2022) The Chinese National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) on Tuesday reduced gasoline prices by $29.9 per tonne and diesel prices by $29.2, the fifth such reduction since late June.

"In accordance with the latest changes in oil prices on the world market and the current mechanism of price setting on petroleum products, domestic gasoline and diesel prices will be reduced by 205 Yuan ($29.9) and 200 yuan ($29.2) per tonne respectively starting at 24:00 on August 23, 2022 (18:00 GMT on August 23)," NDRC said on its website.

The commission added that China's leading oil companies, including PetroChina, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, and CNOOC, must ensure the stability of deliveries, and strictly comply with the country's pricing policy.

China's pricing policy for petroleum products stipulates that if the oil price on the world market changes by over 50 yuan per tonne and remains at this level for ten working days, the cost of gasoline and diesel in the domestic market is adjusted accordingly.

NDRC already decreased fuel prices in China on June 29, July 13 and 27, and on August 10. The highest decrease in fuel prices was on July 13, when gasoline prices were reduced by $53.5 per tonne and diesel prices decreased by $51.3 per tonne.

Related Topics

World China Oil Price June July August Market (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Strong quake hits off coast of Indonesia's South S ..

Strong quake hits off coast of Indonesia's South Sumatra

1 minute ago
 Turkiye wants to increase bilateral trad with Paki ..

Turkiye wants to increase bilateral trad with Pakistan up to USD 5 billion

1 minute ago
 UNICEF team calls on DC Lasbela

UNICEF team calls on DC Lasbela

1 minute ago
 West Planning Media Attack, Faking Russia's 'Sabot ..

West Planning Media Attack, Faking Russia's 'Sabotage' Against Grain Bulker - Mo ..

1 minute ago
 Wildlife Deptt releases 15 seized falcons in D I K ..

Wildlife Deptt releases 15 seized falcons in D I Khan

4 minutes ago
 Germany Hopes Canadian LNG to Play 'Major Role' in ..

Germany Hopes Canadian LNG to Play 'Major Role' in Transition From Russian Energ ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.