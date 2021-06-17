UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Deals Heavy Blow To Telecom, Internet Fraud

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 05:01 PM

China deals heavy blow to telecom, internet fraud

The January to May period this year saw public security authorities across China uncover 114,000 telecommunications and internet fraud cases, dealing a heavy blow to such offenses

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :The January to May period this year saw public security authorities across China uncover 114,000 telecommunications and internet fraud cases, dealing a heavy blow to such offenses.

The figure represented a 60.4 percent increase year on year, according to a Ministry of Public Security press conference on Thursday.

The number of captured criminal suspects in relation to the offenses was 154,000 during the period, up 146.5 percent year on year.

Also due to the persuasion of public security agencies, about 7.71 million individuals did not fall for fraud.

With the rapid growth of telecom and internet scams being curbed, around 84,600 such cases were newly registered in May nationwide, down 14.3 percent month on month, official data showed.

Related Topics

Internet China January May Criminals Million

Recent Stories

Sharjah selected as Guest of Honour at Bologna Chi ..

6 minutes ago

TBHF to convene founders of refugee-focused NGOs p ..

6 minutes ago

China launches first crew to live in core module o ..

6 minutes ago

Federal Urdu University displays name of successfu ..

2 minutes ago

Thailand administers over 7 mln doses of COVID-19 ..

2 minutes ago

Level one course for athletics' coaches from Satur ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.