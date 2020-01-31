UrduPoint.com
China Decides To Return From Abroad Residents Of Coronavirus-Hit Hubei - Foreign Ministry

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 08:40 AM

China Decides to Return From Abroad Residents of Coronavirus-Hit Hubei - Foreign Ministry

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) The Chinese government decided on Friday to evacuate residents of the Hubei province hit by a new coronavirus from abroad and will send charter flights to do that, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said.

"Given that residents of the Hubei province, especially the city of Wuhan, have recently faced real difficulties abroad, the Chinese government decided to send charter flights as soon as possible to transport them to Wuhan," Hua told Chinese media.

The new deadly strain of coronavirus was first detected in December in China's Wuhan and has since spread to 19 countries. The epidemic has already left 213 people dead and 9,692 infected in China.

