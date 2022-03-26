UrduPoint.com

China Declares All People Aboard Crashed Boeing 737 Dead - State Media

Faizan Hashmi Published March 26, 2022 | 07:55 PM

All 132 people on board the crashed Chinese Boeing 737 jetliner have been declared dead, state Chinese television announced on Saturday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2022) All 132 people on board the crashed Chinese Boeing 737 jetliner have been declared dead, state Chinese television announced on Saturday.

Domestic Flight MU5735 of China Eastern Airlines was on its way from Kunming to Guangzhou on Monday when it nosedived and slammed into a hillside, catching fire.

Forensic experts identified 120 crash victims, according to the channel. There were 123 passengers and nine crew members on board. No possible cause of the air disaster was named.

