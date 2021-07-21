UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Decries Rocket Attack On Presidential Palace In Kabul

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 21st July 2021 | 03:50 PM

China Decries Rocket Attack on Presidential Palace in Kabul

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) China denounces the recent rocket attack on the presidential palace in Kabul and will continue supporting Afghanistan in the fight against terrorism, the foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

On Monday morning, several rockets landed outside the presidential palace in downtown Kabul during Muslim prayers for the Eid al-Adha holiday. The Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) has claimed responsibility for the attack.

"China strongly condemns the attack, strongly opposes any form of violence and extremism," ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a briefing.

Beijing, the diplomat went on, will keep supporting the Afghan government and its people in fighting terrorism and establishing security and stability.

"China is ready to work with the international community to help Afghanistan achieve peace as soon as possible," the official added.

Afghanistan is witnessing a spike in violence as international troops began withdrawing from the country. The Taliban (a terror group, outlawed in Russia) have since launched an offensive and overrun large swaths of land.

Related Topics

Taliban Attack Afghanistan Kabul Russia China Muslim From Government

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,506 new COVID-19 cases, 1,484 reco ..

37 minutes ago

Floods in central China claim 12 victims, 200,00 e ..

1 hour ago

India reports 42,015 new COVID-19 cases, 3,998 dea ..

3 hours ago

UAE sends 300,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Comoro ..

3 hours ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 21 July 2021

6 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.