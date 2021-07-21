China Decries Rocket Attack on Presidential Palace in Kabul

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) China denounces the recent rocket attack on the presidential palace in Kabul and will continue supporting Afghanistan in the fight against terrorism, the foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

On Monday morning, several rockets landed outside the presidential palace in downtown Kabul during Muslim prayers for the Eid al-Adha holiday. The Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) has claimed responsibility for the attack.

"China strongly condemns the attack, strongly opposes any form of violence and extremism," ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a briefing.

Beijing, the diplomat went on, will keep supporting the Afghan government and its people in fighting terrorism and establishing security and stability.

"China is ready to work with the international community to help Afghanistan achieve peace as soon as possible," the official added.

Afghanistan is witnessing a spike in violence as international troops began withdrawing from the country. The Taliban (a terror group, outlawed in Russia) have since launched an offensive and overrun large swaths of land.