China deepens comprehensive reform to strengthen drug, medical device regulation

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) China has issued a guideline on comprehensively deepening the reform of regulation of drugs and medical devices to promote the high-quality development of the pharmaceutical industry.

The document, issued by the General Office of the State Council, aims to accelerate the construction of a unified national market and foster a globally competitive innovation ecosystem to transform China from a major pharmaceutical manufacturer into a pharmaceutical powerhouse.