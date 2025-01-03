Open Menu

China Deepens Comprehensive Reform To Strengthen Drug, Medical Device Regulation

Muhammad Irfan Published January 03, 2025

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) China has issued a guideline on comprehensively deepening the reform of regulation of drugs and medical devices to promote the high-quality development of the pharmaceutical industry.

The document, issued by the General Office of the State Council, aims to accelerate the construction of a unified national market and foster a globally competitive innovation ecosystem to transform China from a major pharmaceutical manufacturer into a pharmaceutical powerhouse.

